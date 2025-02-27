Doctor Accuses Wife of Killing Infant Daughter in Assam's Barpeta

A disturbing case of suspected infanticide has surfaced from Moiramara in Howly, Barpeta, where Dr. Shahidul Islam has accused his wife, Marjina Khatun, of murdering their four-month-old daughter.

In a formal complaint filed with Howly police, Dr. Islam stated that his wife killed their infant daughter. Following the complaint, police arrived at the scene, began an investigation, and detained the accused mother for questioning.

Interestingly, Dr. Islam was not at home when the incident occurred. He further revealed that his wife had previously been accused of killing another two-month-old child.

The police are currently probing whether the child’s death was caused by the mother or if there are other unknown factors involved.

The case has left the Howly area in shock, with the investigation still ongoing.

