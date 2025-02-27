Former CJI Chandrachud Stresses Law Implementation Amid Pune Bus Rape Uproar

Amid public outrage over the Pune bus rape case, former Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud on Thursday recalled the 2012 Nirbhaya incident and emphasized that crimes against women cannot be prevented merely by enacting laws but require their proper implementation.

Advertisment

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a program, Justice Chandrachud responded to queries regarding the rape of a 26-year-old woman inside a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus in Pune’s Swargate area. The police have formed 13 teams to track down the accused, identified as history-sheeter Dattatray Ramdas Gade (37), and announced a ₹1 lakh reward for information leading to his arrest.

Justice Chandrachud stressed that ensuring women's safety requires societal responsibility alongside legal measures. He pointed out that numerous legal changes were introduced after the Nirbhaya case, where a 23-year-old physiotherapy student was brutally gang-raped in a Delhi bus in 2012. The case, which garnered national and international attention, led to significant legal reforms.

"We cannot prevent such incidents by only having laws. Besides laws, a huge responsibility lies on the shoulders of society and proper implementation of the laws made for women," he stated. He further called for "proper investigation, strong action, quick trial, and punishment" while highlighting the crucial role of the legal system and the police.

"The fundamental of an equitable society is ensuring that women can work and move freely without fear," the former CJI added.

Also Read: Assam: 4 Arrested for Impersonating 'Lashkar-e-Taiba' Members in Cachar Extortion Case