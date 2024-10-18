Incomplete Bridge Collapses in Assam, Sparking Outcry Over ‘Substandard’ Construction

A bridge under construction at Baghmara Char village in Chenga constituency of Assam's Barpeta district collapsed on Friday, sparking outrage among the local residents.
The incident, which occurred at Fulnoi Char while the bridge was being built to connect Baghmara Char, was captured on camera, exposing what locals claim to be the result of poor-quality construction work.
The bridge, worth crores of rupees, collapsed during its construction phase, and locals allege that the substandard materials used were the reason behind the failure. The project was being carried out by contractor Rajiv Ahmed, who was also responsible for constructing the pucca road that connects Baghmara Char to Fulnoi Char under the Barpeta division of the Public Works Department (PWD).
Residents of the area are holding both the PWD and contractor Rajiv Ahmed accountable for the collapse, citing negligence in the construction process. They have demanded that immediate action be taken against the contractor, calling for strict penalties for the guilty party.
As the locals continues to raise concerns over the quality of the infrastructure being built in the region, PwD authorities are now being urged to take swift action to investigate the collapse and prevent such incidents in the future.