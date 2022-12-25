Ishan Uday Scam: College Principal Held in Assam’s Barpeta

In yet another scam, one acting principal of a college in Assam’s Barpeta district has been arrested on Sunday in connection to student scholarship scam.

According to sources, the acting principal has been identified as Sirajul Haque who was employed at Janapriya College in Baniapara in the district.

He was arrested from college itself in connection a scam related to Ishan Uday Scholarship.

Last month, five persons, including College principal were arrested in connection the scholarship scam in the district.

The principal was identified as Manik Ali of Barpeta Bongaigaon College.