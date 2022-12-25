Wild Tuskers Trample Youth to Death at Picnic Spot in Assam’s Raha

A herd of wild elephants trampled one youth to death at a picnic spot in Assam’s Raha on Sunday.

According to sources, the incident took place at Amsoi Picnic Spot in Raha where the youth was trampled to death by a herd of wild elephants.

The deceased, hailing from Namgaon, has been identified as Nipul Bordoloi who went for a picnic at the location where the wild elephants came down from Shivkunda hills and attacked the group with whom Bordoloi came to enjoy picnic.