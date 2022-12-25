Assam

Wild Tuskers Trample Youth to Death at Picnic Spot in Assam’s Raha

According to sources, the incident took place at Amsoi Picnic Spot in Raha where the youth was trampled to death by a herd of wild elephants.
A herd of wild elephants trampled one youth to death at a picnic spot in Assam’s Raha on Sunday.

The deceased, hailing from Namgaon, has been identified as Nipul Bordoloi who went for a picnic at the location where the wild elephants came down from Shivkunda hills and attacked the group with whom Bordoloi came to enjoy picnic.

Few days back, three persons, including a child, were killed and two others injured after they were attacked by a herd of wild elephants in Goalpara district.

Two vehicles were also damaged by the elephants. The incident took place on the Lakhipur-Agia road of the Lakhipur forest range.

Forest range officer of Lakhipur Dhruba Dutta said three persons, including a child, were killed after the elephant herd attacked two vehicles.

"Two others were also injured. They were rushed to a hospital," he added.

