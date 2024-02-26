Man Accused of Raping Nine-Year-Old Girl in Assam, Still at Large

A 26-year-old male is accused of raping a nine-year-old child in the Alopati Char area of Barpeta district, Assam.
The man allegedly sexually assaulted the minor before abandoning her in a cornfield in the aforementioned location.
According to family members, the incident came to light after two adolescents claiming to be the victim girl's cousin brothers discovered them in a cornfield.
Speaking to the media, one of the family members not willing to be named said, “The perpetrator took our girl to a cornfield and overpowered her by pressing her mouth so that she could not scream for help. She gave up because she was just nine years old. The culprit sexually assaulted her. Two of her cousins, who are also minors in age, went out looking for her. They then located the offender and our girl in the cornfield. One of the lads approached the offender and pushed him for engaging in an unauthorized conduct. Later, they came home with the girl.”
The family members also stated that the girl is receiving medical treatment in Barpeta.
On the other hand, the police are still seeking for the notorious man, who has been at large since the day of the incident.