Man Accused of Raping Nine-Year-Old Girl in Assam, Still at Large

Speaking to the media, one of the family members not willing to be named said, “The perpetrator took our girl to a cornfield and overpowered her by pressing her mouth so that she could not scream for help. She gave up because she was just nine years old. The culprit sexually assaulted her. Two of her cousins, who are also minors in age, went out looking for her. They then located the offender and our girl in the cornfield. One of the lads approached the offender and pushed him for engaging in an unauthorized conduct. Later, they came home with the girl.”