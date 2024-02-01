National

Assam Lad Rapes Minor Girl At Wedding In West Bengal's Cooch Behar, Held

After the matter came to the fore, the situation heated up as other guests and family members of the survivor detained and reprimanded the accused.
In a shocker, a guest at a wedding was accused of raping a minor girl at Tamarhat along the Assam-West Bengal border, reports on Thursday claimed.

As per the reports, the accused was identified as Prabhakar Sutradhar, a resident of Brajakhal village which falls under the Dotoma Police Station in the Kokrajhar district of Assam.

The accused Prabhakar Sutradhar had come to the wedding at the residence of a relative of his at Joyguru under Bakshirhat Police Station in West Bengal's Cooch Behar as a guest when his lust took over and he forcefully sexually assaulted the minor girl.

After the matter came to the fore, the situation heated up as other guests and family members reprimanded the accused.

According to the allegations, the accused took the minor girl and raped her. However, the survivor narrated her ordeal after which the accused was nabbed by the people.

A complaint was filed with the police officials from the Bakshirhat Police Station arrived in Assam and took the accused from the locals. Furthermore, the minor rape survivor was also taken for a medical examination as per procedures.

The locals have demanded that the accused be handed appropriate punishment for the crime.

Assam
West Bengal
Cooch Behar
Minor Girl Raped

