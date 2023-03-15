Massive Fire Guts Down Property Worth Lakhs in Assam's Dhubri

A massive fire gutted down property worth Rs. 5 lakh in Assam’s Dhubri district on Tuesday night.

According to sources, the fire incident was reported at a residence of Abdus Salam in Hazari village area which spread over to two other shops destroying properties worth lakhs.

Meanwhile, four fire brigades reached the spot and successfully doused the fire.

It is yet to ascertain the exact cause of the fire.

Earlier on March 12, a major fire broke out at the 9th floor of a newly constructed building at Dakhingaon locality in Guwahati.

According to reports, electrical short-circuit was suspected to be the reason behind the fire.

As many as nine fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the fire.

The fire department said that around 40 labourers who were working at the building were evacuated from the building after the fire broke out.

No injuries were reported in the fire incident.

Sources informed that the under-constructed building was owned by All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal.