Minor Earthquake Strikes Assam's Barpeta, Tremors Felt In Guwahati

An official confirmation on the matter was served by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).
A minor earthquake struck Assam's Barpeta on Thursday
A minor earthquake measuring 3.5 magnitude on the Richter scale struck Assam on Thursday evening with tremors being felt in Guwahati.

Initial reports stated that the epicenter was in Assam's Barpeta district.

Meanwhile, an official confirmation on the matter was served by the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

Taking to X, NCS informed that the earthquake occurred at around 8:42 pm in the evening and the epicenter was in Barpeta.

The earthquake struck at latitude 26.36 degrees and longitude 91.19 degrees at a depth of 15 kilometers.

It wrote, "Earthquake of Magnitude:3.5, Occurred on 26-10-2023, 20:42:04 IST, Lat: 26.36 & Long: 91.19, Depth: 15 Km ,Location: Barpeta, Assam, India."

The tremors were minor and injuries or damage to properties were not reported.

