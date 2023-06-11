Minor Earthquake of Magnitude 3.6 Hits Assam’s Sonitpur

An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 hit the Sonitpur district of Assam on Sunday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).
The quake struck at around 11.35 a.m. with a depth of 5 km.
“Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 11-06-2023, 11:35:58 IST, Lat: 26.72 & Long: 92.47, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: Sonitpur, Assam, India,” the NCS said in a tweet.
However, no casualties or damage to properties have been reported yet.
On Friday too, an earthquake of magnitude 3.7 on the Richter scale hit Tezpur in Assam, National Center for Seismology said.
According to the NCS, the tremors of the quake were felt in Guwahati and its adjoining areas at around 10.05 am.
The epicentre of the quake was located 39km west of Tezpur. It occurred at a depth of 10km.