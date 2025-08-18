RSS Leader Detained in Barpeta Over Job Scam and Assault Allegations

A senior Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader, Kaushik Sharma, has been detained by Sorbhog police in Assam's Barpeta for questioning following allegations of money collection and assault. Police said he is being interrogated, though no formal arrest has been made yet.

The development comes after Gourpriya Nath, a member of the RSS women’s wing Rashtra Sevika Samiti, filed a complaint at Sorbhog Police Station against Kaushik Sharma and his younger brother Suresh Sharma, a BJP leader.

According to Nath, in December 2024 she gave ₹5 lakh to Suresh Sharma on personal trust, with the understanding that it would be returned. However, despite repeated requests, he allegedly refused repayment, instead promising her a “100% guaranteed government job” in exchange.

When Nath pressed further, she alleged that Suresh switched off his phone, changed his SIM card to avoid contact, and disappeared for weeks. Upon confronting him at home, she claimed she was met with violence — Kaushik Sharma allegedly assaulted her and snatched her mobile phone after learning that she had recorded the incident as evidence.

“I am an RSS member myself. Yet this is the behaviour I received from fellow members. In the name of RSS and fake promises of government jobs, they have scammed us. I want justice,” Nath said.

The victim also claimed that the brothers operated jointly, with Suresh Sharma collecting money in the name of jobs, while Kaushik handled the other side of the work. She said she has documentary records of the transactions.

Public anger has been mounting in Sorbhog, with locals questioning how the Sharma brothers — one a former tempo driver — suddenly amassed wealth and influence. The victim’s family has also alleged that Sorbhog police initially refused to register the FIR, raising concerns of political influence.

Kaushik Sharma currently serves as the Sah Pramukh of RSS North Assam Prant, while his brother Suresh is locally linked with the BJP. Police have said further action will depend on the outcome of their ongoing investigation.

