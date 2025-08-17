RSS Leader, Brother Accused in ₹5 Lakh Job Scam and Assault Row

A senior RSS leader in Barpeta district has come under serious allegations of fraud, money laundering, and physical assault.

The accused, identified as Kaushik Sharma, an RSS leader, along with his brother Suresh Sharma, allegedly collected ₹5 lakh from a woman under the pretext of providing her a government job.

The victim, Gourpriya Nath, is herself a member of the RSS’s women’s wing, Rashtra Sevika Samiti. According to her, in December 2024, she lent ₹5 lakh to Suresh Sharma on personal trust, with the understanding that it would be returned. However, despite repeated requests, Suresh allegedly kept postponing repayment with excuses of “tomorrow” and “next week”. Later, he allegedly told her bluntly that he would not be able to repay the money, but promised her a “100% guaranteed government job” instead, while also assuring that the money would be returned.

The victim said that when she pressed further, Suresh Sharma allegedly switched off his phone and even changed his SIM card to avoid contact. When she learned that he had returned home, she went to demand her money, but instead of repayment, she was allegedly confronted and physically assaulted by his elder brother, Kaushik Sharma.

The woman also alleged that Kaushik Sharma snatched her phone after learning that she had recorded a video of the assault as evidence. “I am an RSS member myself. Yet this is the behaviour I received from fellow members. I want justice,” she said.

She further claimed that the brothers operate in tandem, with Suresh collecting money in the name of jobs and Kaushik handling the “other side of the work.” The victim stated that she has documentary records of all the transactions she made while handing over the money.

Expressing her anguish, she added that Kaushik Sharma, being in the teaching profession and enjoying a long family connection with her, was trusted deeply. “In the name of RSS and fake promises of government jobs, they have scammed us,” she alleged.

Meanwhile, public anger has erupted in Sorbhog over the allegations, with locals also questioning the sudden wealth accumulation of the Sharma brothers. The victim’s family has further alleged that Sorbhog Police have refused to register an FIR, raising concerns about possible political influence.

