Suspected Linkman in Bajali Corruption Case Nabbed from Assam's Barpeta

In a significant development to the Bajali corruption case, the CID Assam has apprehended a linkman between the police and the supari businessman on Saturday night.
This brings the total number of people arrested in connection with the investigation to eight.
According to sources, the apprehended person identified as Kishore Baruah was picked up from Bhabanipur in Barpeta district of Assam.
It has come to the fore that Kishore Baruah was a broker and was close to arrested ASP Gayatri Sonowal and her family.
Prior to that, Gayatri received a pricey Toyota Fortuner from Kishore, who was also allegedly involved in money laundering under her name.
Additionally, the money was transferred through the bank account of Gayatri's driver Nabir Ahmed, who is already in CID Assam's custody.
Earlier on Saturday night, former ASP Gayatri and her husband Bobby Singh Sharma were arrested from their Guwahati residence in connection to the Bajali corruption case.
Following their arrest, both Gayatri Sonowal and her husband, Bobby Singh Sharma, underwent a health check-up during the night.
Subsequently, Gayatri Sonowal was kept at the women's police station in Pan Bazar overnight, while her husband, Bobby Singh Sharma, was kept at the Crime Investigation Department (CID) headquarters.
Gayatri was then taken to Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) at around 2 am in the morning after complaining of breathing difficulties.
Informing about her health issues, GMCH Superintendent Abhijit Sarma said, “Gayatri was diagnosed with Hypertensive Emergency last night. Patient was actively managed by Medicine Unit 6, Dr. Tribeni Sharma. On further examination patient is found to be clinically stable with no other complaints. All routine investigation sent yesterday came within normal limit.”
Meanwhile, cardiology advice has been sought for any cardiological changes and further evaluation.
Gayatri is under constant monitoring and BP has been found to have improved, stated the GMCH superintendent.
“Gayatri is awaiting CT scan brain, after which if reports come within normal may be discharged from our side,” added Dr. Abhijit Sarma.
Notably, on September 1, the CID detained seven persons including five police officers of the Bajali Police and two drivers following bribery charges leveled against them. The five detained police officers were Puskal Gogoi, Dy SP (HQ), Bajali, SI Anup Jyoti Patiri, O/C, Patacharkuchi PS, SI (P) Debajit Giri, i/c Bhawanipur OP under Patacharkuchi PS, ASI Sasanka Das of Patacharkuchi PS, ABC Injamamul Hassan, PSO of Smti Gayatri Sonowal, the then Addl SP (HQ), Bajali. The drivers involved in the unlawful activity were Deepjoy Roy and Nabir Ahmed.
The police officer's arrest stems from allegations lodged by a supari businessman, resulting in a comprehensive investigation.