"That’s Not My Voice": Assam MLA Defends Against Abuse Allegations

After the recording of an abusive call involving Baghbar MLA Sherman Ali went viral, the legislator has denied that the audio is his voice.
“That's not my voice. Get a forensic test done if you are in doubt. Someone has done this to defame me. There may be a political rival behind me. A teacher should only teach, not get involved in the political circle. I am not using foul language. It's not my voice; someone from my political enemies has done this by dubbing,” Ali stated in a media interaction.
The controversy began when a recording surfaced on social media, allegedly capturing Ali verbally abusing a school principal in the Mandia constituency of Barpeta district.
In the audio clip, the MLA can be heard threatening the principal, stating he would "kick [him] out of the school" and expressing anger over a perceived lack of respect. "I am an MLA, and I will have you removed from the school... You show me no respect. You're just a school teacher from Mandia, while I represent 3 lakh people," he said.
The confrontation reportedly arose from the principal's failure to approve the MLA’s recommendation for a woman to be included in the School Management and Development Committee (SMDC). Ali asserted his power, claiming, "You may complain to the District Commissioner or whoever you want, nobody can do anything to me."