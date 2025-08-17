Three Women Detained in Barpeta Road on Suspicion of Running Sex Racket

Barpeta Road police on Saturday night detained three young women from a two-storey rented house at Kalahbhanga area on suspicion of their involvement in a sex racket.

The operation was launched following complaints from local residents, who alleged that the house had been used to carry out illegal activities for some time. According to eyewitnesses, several men fled the premises in a four-wheeler just moments before the raid, raising further suspicion of an organised network.

Locals also claimed that apart from rented houses, sex trade has been thriving in certain unisex parlours, hotels, and roadside dhabas in Barpeta Road town. They have urged the authorities to take strict measures to curb such illegal activities.

Speaking to reporters, a local woman said, “It is high time we women in Barpeta Road became aware of what is happening in our district. There has been a surge in the migration of young girls who come here to operate unisex parlours. Many of these parlours are fronts for illegal activities. Not only that, these women also run rackets from rented homes, bringing men from other parts of the state, especially Guwahati. In the past six months, such incidents have increased sharply. If the administration does not act now, the situation will spiral out of control.”

The police have not yet disclosed details of further investigations but assured that operations against such activities will continue.

