Toddler Suffers Severe Burns After Falling Into Frying Vessel in Assam's Barpeta

In a heart-wrenching incident, a one-and-a-half-year-old baby girl sustained serious burn injuries after accidentally falling into a frying vessel containing 'daal', which was being cooked by her mother.
The distressing event unfolded at the residence of Dulal Saha in the No. 4 ward of Barpeta Road.
The victim, identified as Dikshita Saha, suffered burns covering approximately 70% of her body, as confirmed by her distraught father.
Immediately following the accident, family members, along with assistance from local residents, rushed the injured toddler to a hospital in Barpeta Road. However, due to the critical nature of her condition, she was subsequently transferred to the burn unit of the Nemcare Hospital in Guwahati city for further treatment.
Currently undergoing intensive medical care at Nemcare Hospital, the child's treatment expenses are estimated to be around Rs 6 lakh.
Given the financial strain on the family, they have reached out for assistance, appealing to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and State Minister Ranjeet Dass for support in covering the medical expenses.
In a plea for help, the family has provided contact information for donations, with individuals willing to contribute financially urged to provide assistance to Dulal Saha via his Google Pay number: 9707864136.
The community's support and generosity are crucial in ensuring the necessary medical care for Dikshita Saha's recovery, as the family navigates this challenging ordeal.