Two Children Found Dead in Pit Near Mosque in Assam's Barpeta

In a heartbreaking incident, two children, Abdul Habib and Abul Haque, lost their lives after falling into a pit near a mosque in Bala Bhitha village, Barpeta Road. Abdul Habib, aged five, was the son of Rahman Ali from Balagaon, while Abul Haque, aged six, was the son of Jiarul Islam.
The tragic event unfolded when the two children went missing around 4 pm on Thursday. Despite efforts from their family and villagers, they couldn't be located initially.
However, later in the evening, the family members discovered the bodies of the children floating in the water of the pit near the mosque, close to the children's house, after finding their sandals.
The pit had accumulated water due to incessant rains caused by Cyclone Remal, which had a profound impact on the area. The incident has sent shockwaves throughout the community, as the loss of the two young lives is deeply mourned by all.