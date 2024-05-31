Floods Worsen in Assam After Cyclone Remal, Affecting Nearly 2 Lakh People

The recent floods triggered by the aftermath of the devastating Cyclone Remal have left over 1,98,856 people affected across 386 villages in nine districts of Assam, according to an official bulletin released by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASMDA).
Cachar District: The most severely impacted area, with 1,02,246 people struggling with flood waters.
Karimganj District: 36,959 people are affected.
Nagaon District: 22,354 people are affected.
Hojai District: 22,058 people are affected.
Hailakandi District: 14,308 people are affected.
The Kopili River in Kampur, Nagaon district, is currently flowing above the danger level, exacerbating the flood situation.
Agricultural Impact: 3,238.8 hectares of cropland have been damaged across the state.
Housing Damage: Reports indicate that 885 houses, both Kuccha and Pukka, have been partially damaged in the nine affected districts.
Infrastructure Damage: Roads and other infrastructure have been damaged in 13 localities within Hailakandi and Nagaon districts.
To mitigate the impact of the floods, the government has established 110 relief camps and distribution centres in Cachar, Dima Hasao, Golaghat, Hailakandi, Hojai, Karbi Anglong, Karbi Anglong West, Karimganj, and Nagaon districts. These facilities are currently sheltering 43,049 people, including women, pregnant women/lactating mothers, and children.
Casualties: One woman lost her life due to flash floods in the Lala locality of Hailakandi district.
Animal Impact: Approximately 2,34,535 domestic animals and poultry have been affected by the floods.
Rescue Operations: Several agencies, including the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Fire and Emergency Services, Circle Office/Local Administration, Civil Defence, and trained volunteers, are actively conducting rescue operations in the affected districts. Since yesterday, around 220 people and three animals have been evacuated by boats in Hailakandi, Hojai, Karimganj, and Nagaon districts.
The Assam government is continuously monitoring the situation and coordinating with various agencies to provide relief and rescue services. Efforts are being intensified to ensure the safety and well-being of those affected by the floods.
As the floodwaters continue to wreak havoc, the affected population is urged to stay informed through official channels and cooperate with rescue and relief teams. The state administration remains committed to providing necessary aid and support to all those impacted by this natural calamity.