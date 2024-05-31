Floods Worsen in Assam After Cyclone Remal, Affecting Nearly 2 Lakh People

Government Response

The Assam government is continuously monitoring the situation and coordinating with various agencies to provide relief and rescue services. Efforts are being intensified to ensure the safety and well-being of those affected by the floods.

As the floodwaters continue to wreak havoc, the affected population is urged to stay informed through official channels and cooperate with rescue and relief teams. The state administration remains committed to providing necessary aid and support to all those impacted by this natural calamity.