Nepal Army Locates Tara Air Plane Crash Site

The Nepal Army on Monday physically located the site at Mutsang district where Tara Air's 9 NAET twin-engine aircraft had crashed.

According to sources of the Nepal Army, search operations were called off on Sunday due to snowfall. The operations resumed this morning and helicopters were deployed at Mutsang.

Tara Air's 9 NAET twin-engine aircraft with 22 people on board, including four Indians had crashed at the mouth of the Lamche River under the landslide of Manapathi Himal in Mutsang on Sunday morning.

"Due to the snowfall at the possible air crash site, the search and rescue operation has been called off for today. All the helicopters deployed for search and rescue operations have been called back to bases," Premnath Thakur, General Manager of Tribhuvan International Airport said.

The Nepal Home Ministry had deployed two private helicopters from Mustang and Pokhara for the search for missing aircraft. A Nepali Army Mi-17 helicopter had also left for Lete in Northern Nepal after the crash on Sunday.

Mustang is one of the mountainous and fifth-largest districts of the Himalayan nation which hosts the pilgrimage of Muktinath Temple. The district, also known as "Land beyond the Himalayas", is located in the Kali Gandaki valley of the Himalayan region of Western Nepal.

