Batadrava Cultural Project Opens to Public from Sunday

The newly developed Batadrava Cultural Project and the Srimanta Sankardeva Abirbhav Kshetra at Batadrava Than in Assam’s Nagaon district will be opened to the public from Sunday, the district administration has announced.

Nagaon Deputy Commissioner Devashish Sharma said in an official notification that devotees, families and general visitors coming to Sri Sri Batadrava Than will be allowed to visit the sacred birthplace of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva during designated hours. The visiting time has been fixed from 10 am to 6 pm.

To ensure discipline and preserve the sanctity of the site, the district administration has laid down a set of guidelines for visitors. As per the notification, entry of all kinds of vehicles inside the project area has been completely prohibited. Visitors will also not be allowed to carry food items into the premises.

The use of cigarettes, tobacco, gutkha, pan masala, alcohol or any other intoxicating substances has been strictly banned. The administration has said that visitors wearing traditional attire will be given preference during entry.

Visitors have been advised to keep their belongings at their own responsibility, as the authorities will not be held accountable for any loss. Entry will be allowed only through designated gates, and visitors must stand in queues while maintaining order. Full cooperation with security personnel has also been requested.

Throwing garbage anywhere within the premises has been strictly prohibited. Visitors are required to use the dustbins placed at designated locations. Littering may invite strict action. Maintaining silence, cleanliness and dignity inside the complex has been made mandatory. Any damage to property will lead to punitive action.

The notification further states that loud conversations, unruly behaviour or any form of indecent conduct inside the Abirbhav Kshetra will not be tolerated. Spitting, plucking flowers or damaging plants is completely banned. Visitors must use only the designated toilets available inside the premises.

Any act or remark that hurts religious sentiments is prohibited. Mockery, offensive language or disrespectful behaviour will invite immediate action, the administration warned.

Penalties have also been specified for violations. Littering, damaging plants or property, improper sanitation practices or hurting religious sentiments will attract a fine of Rs 1,000. The use of tobacco, alcohol or intoxicants inside the premises will invite a fine of Rs 5,000.

Visitors have been asked to strictly follow the instructions of the Srimanta Sankardeva Abirbhav Kshetra Management Committee. Non-compliance with the guidelines may lead to immediate action.

The Batadrava Cultural Project and the Srimanta Sankardeva Avirbhav Kshetra were inaugurated on December 29, 2025, marking a historic moment for Assam. The project was inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the presence of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, amid traditional Assamese musical instruments and rituals.

