Batadrava Project: Honouring Srimanta Sankardev’s Legacy

The Assam government has taken a major step to preserve and celebrate the legacy of Srimanta Sankardev with the inauguration of the Batadrava cultural project.

The project, opened to the public by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on December 29, aims to immortalise the teachings, ideals, and invaluable contributions of the saint across national and international platforms.

Spread over 165 bighas, the project includes 135 bighas in Batadrava’s main area and over 30 bighas in the extended space, with an additional 45 bighas kept aside for future development.

The land for the project was freed from encroachment during the tenure of former Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal in 2016. The foundation stone was laid by Amit Shah from Guwahati on December 26, 2020, and construction officially began on February 25, 2021.

Built at a cost of Rs 222.54 crore, the sprawling complex has been designed to resemble a majestic aerial view of a bat tree. It features the Guru Asan (main hall), administrative building, research centre, skill development centre, tea houses, ticket counters, visitor information centre, parking, public toilets, and a helipad.

The Guru Asan, the centrepiece of the project, includes residential and meditation spaces with a height of 25 meters and a 30-meter-wide hall.

The administrative building spans 1,048 square meters, while the skill development and research centres have been built in traditional Assamese architectural styles. Landscaping and natural greenery have been added to enhance the scenic beauty of the site.

The project will host workshops on Srimanta Sankardev’s life, Sattriya dance and music performances, Borgeet and Ankiya Naat plays, and discussions on the saint’s philosophy. Murals and reliefs reflecting Sattriya culture have been created to bring the interiors to life.

Construction was completed in phases, with the first phase covering key infrastructure, the second focusing on additional facilities like guest houses, cottages, and cultural centres, and the third phase dedicated to landscaping, interiors, fountains, and finishing touches. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed that the remaining minor works will be completed within a month.

The Batadrava cultural project stands as a unique and unparalleled asset for Assam, combining cultural heritage, modern facilities, and tourism potential, and ensuring that Srimanta Sankardev’s legacy continues to inspire generations.

