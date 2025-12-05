PM Modi to Visit Assam on Dec 20–21 to Inaugurate New Guwahati Terminal & Launch Namrup Plant

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Assam on a two-day visit beginning December 20, during which he is scheduled to inaugurate major infrastructure and industrial projects, including the new terminal building of Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati and the foundation stone laying of the Ammonia-Urea project at Namrup in Dibrugarh district.

The details of the Prime Minister’s visit were discussed during a key coordination meeting held at the Assam BJP state office in Basistha, attended by State BJP President Dilip Saikia, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, MPs, MLAs, and party workers from four districts. The meeting focused on reviewing preparations and defining the responsibilities of party functionaries ahead of the high-profile visit.

According to Dilip Saikia, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the newly constructed terminal at Borjhar Airport on December 20, a project expected to significantly enhance air connectivity and passenger handling capacity in the Northeast. On the same day, PM Modi will unveil a statue of Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi, Assam’s first Chief Minister, in Guwahati, and address a large public gathering near the airport.

On December 21, the Prime Minister will travel to Namrup in Dibrugarh district, where he will lay the foundation stone of the long-awaited Ammonia-Urea fertiliser project. The project, estimated to cost around ₹11,000 crore, is expected to produce 12.7 metric tonnes of ammonia-urea annually once completed. It is being seen as a major boost to Assam’s agricultural sector, industrial growth, and employment generation in Upper Assam.

Party leaders said the visit will mark a significant moment for Assam’s development trajectory, with the Prime Minister’s programmes reflecting the Centre’s continued focus on enhancing infrastructure, strengthening industrial capacity, and improving connectivity in the region.

Discussions also revolved around crowd management, security arrangements, and coordination between various agencies and party workers to ensure the smooth execution of all scheduled events.

The Prime Minister’s visit is expected to draw massive public participation and political attention, as Assam prepares to witness the inauguration and foundation-laying of projects that could reshape its economic and infrastructural landscape.

Also Read: Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai Cherishes Family Meeting with PM Modi