“An Artist Has No Religion,"Batadrava Project Comes Alive Through Nuruddin Ahmed and His Sons”

“An artist has no religion; art itself is the true faith of the artist,” said Nuruddin Ahmed, the celebrated painter and sculptor, as he witnessed the inauguration of the much-anticipated Batadrava Project on Monday. The project, which stretches from the Guru Asana to the Toran, has been transformed into a visual spectacle with Ahmed’s paintings and sculptures, created with the support of his two sons, Raj Ahmed and Deep Ahmed.

The Batadrava Than Project, which began construction in 2021 near the sacred birthplace of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev, was inaugurated by Union Home MinisterAmit Shah. The project reflects Assam’s rich cultural heritage, with Ahmed personally overseeing the creation of sculptures, paintings, and ornamental works that adorn key structures across the site.

To bring the vision to life, Ahmed studied the Bhagavat and Kirtan, ensuring the statues and decorations resonate with the spiritual and cultural ethos of the Guru’s birthplace. Among the notable creations are sculptures of Vishnu’s Dashavatar, Hanuman, and traditional Gayan-Bayan musicians, all crafted with meticulous attention to detail alongside his sons, who contributed to both design and execution.

Ahmed also painted the main entrance gate, marking the completion of the project, which now stands as a vibrant testament to Assam’s artistic and religious heritage. With a career spanning over 50 years, Ahmed has previously contributed to the state’s cultural landscape through Durga Puja idols, Pandals, and Bhawna Samaroha performances, further cementing his role as one of Assam’s most respected artists.