PM Modi Meets CWG 2022 Indian Contingent

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the performance of the Indian contingent at the recently-concluded Commonwealth Games 2022 and said that the golden period of Indian sports is knocking on the doors.

PM Modi on Saturday hosted the Indian contingent at his residence.

The contingent ended the mega event in Birmingham with 61 medals to their kitty, including 22 gold, 16 silver and 23 bronze.

Addressing the sports persons, PM Modi said, “The real assessment of this performance can't be made with just number of medals, our athletes competed neck-to-neck. There may have been a difference of 1s or 1cm but we will make that up I am confident of that.”

"It is just a start and we are not going to just sit quietly, golden period of Indian sports is knocking on the door,” he said.