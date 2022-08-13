PM Modi Meets CWG 2022 Indian Contingent

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the performance of the Indian contingent at the recently-concluded Commonwealth Games 2022 and said that the golden period of Indian sports is knocking on the doors.
PM Modi on Saturday hosted the Indian contingent at his residence.
The contingent ended the mega event in Birmingham with 61 medals to their kitty, including 22 gold, 16 silver and 23 bronze.
Addressing the sports persons, PM Modi said, “The real assessment of this performance can't be made with just number of medals, our athletes competed neck-to-neck. There may have been a difference of 1s or 1cm but we will make that up I am confident of that.”
"It is just a start and we are not going to just sit quietly, golden period of Indian sports is knocking on the door,” he said.
"We have the responsibility of making a sporting system which is the best in the world, inclusive, diverse and dynamic. No talent should be left out as they are all assets. Not only are we strengthening the sports that we have been strong in but have also left a mark in new sports. In hockey we are trying to get our legacy back,” Modi further said.
He said, "Since the last time, we have won medals in four new sports, from lawn bowls to athletics, our performance has been spectacular. This performance will help increase youth's interest in new sports. We have to improve our performance in new sports."