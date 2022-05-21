Batadrava PS In-Charge Suspended, Policemen Transferred

The station in-charge of Batadrava police station in Assam’s Nagaon district has been placed under suspension with immediate effect following the incidents of Saturday.

According to orders, Kumud Gogoi, station in-charge of Batadrava police station was suspened after the police station was set on fire by locals enraged over the custodial death of a person.

The order came from the deputy inspector general (DIG) of central Assam police, Satyaraj Hazarika.

In addition, all police officials of the police station have been transferred as a disciplinary measure.

It may be noted that the situation turned volatile in Batadrava after one person died in police custody today.