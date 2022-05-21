Batadrava PS In-Charge Suspended, Policemen Transferred

The station in-charge of Batadrava police station in Assam’s Nagaon district has been placed under suspension with immediate effect following the incidents of Saturday.
According to orders, Kumud Gogoi, station in-charge of Batadrava police station was suspened after the police station was set on fire by locals enraged over the custodial death of a person.
The order came from the deputy inspector general (DIG) of central Assam police, Satyaraj Hazarika.
In addition, all police officials of the police station have been transferred as a disciplinary measure.
It may be noted that the situation turned volatile in Batadrava after one person died in police custody today.
The deceased had been identified as Safiqul Islam, a resident of Salonabari in Dhing.
According to allegations made by the locals, Safiqul was beaten to death in police custody after he had refused to pay the bribe demanded by officials of the police station.
The officials reportedly demanded an amount of Rs 10,000, a duck and a chicken from Safiqul’s family for his release.
Safiqul was arrested by the police on Friday evening when he was on his way to sell fish.
An angry mob later set the police station on fire and also attacked two police officers on duty.