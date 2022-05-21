Assam Closes CM's Sishu Seva Scheme As Covid-19 Cases Decline

The government of Assam on Friday decided to close the ‘Chief Minister’s Sishu Seva Scheme’ as Covid-19 cases are subside in the state.
An official statement from the government read, “In view of the gradual decline of the COVID-19 pandemic in the Country in general and in the State in particular and in view of the decreasing number of cases and resultant nil fatalities due to COVID-19 in the State, the State Government has decided to close the ‘Chief Minister’s Sishu Seva Scheme’.”
Meanwhile, the application form on the portal https://cmcovidsupport.assam.gov.in has already been closed and it will not be able to register further applications.
This will come into effect from the date of closure, the statement added.
It may be noted that the state government had launched the Sishu Seva Scheme in June last year for those children who lost their parents to Covid-19.
Under the scheme, children received a fixed deposit of Rs 7,81,000 with a monthly interest of Rs 3,500 till they attained the age of 24 years.
The principle amount of Rs 7,81,000 were credited to the account of the beneficiaries. In addition, children also got a laptop for a skill-based education.
Moreover, girls of marriageable age were given an amount of Rs 50,000 and one tola of gold under the Arundhati scheme of the Assam government.