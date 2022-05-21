Assam Closes CM's Sishu Seva Scheme As Covid-19 Cases Decline

The government of Assam on Friday decided to close the ‘Chief Minister’s Sishu Seva Scheme’ as Covid-19 cases are subside in the state.

An official statement from the government read, “In view of the gradual decline of the COVID-19 pandemic in the Country in general and in the State in particular and in view of the decreasing number of cases and resultant nil fatalities due to COVID-19 in the State, the State Government has decided to close the ‘Chief Minister’s Sishu Seva Scheme’.”

Meanwhile, the application form on the portal https://cmcovidsupport.assam.gov.in has already been closed and it will not be able to register further applications.

This will come into effect from the date of closure, the statement added.