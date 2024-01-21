Batadrava Than Committee Requests Rahul Gandhi To Arrive After 3 PM

The Batadrava Than management committee in Assam on Sunday asked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to reschedule his visit and make sure he arrives only after 3 pm in light of his arrival clashing with the Ram Mandir consecration.
Rahul Gandhi, who is in Assam leading the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, had planned to visit the revered Batadrava Than in Nagaon, a holy pilgrimage site for the people of Assam.
However, the president of the management committee that looks after Batadrava Than requested Rahul Gandhi to make sure he only arrived after 3 pm so that his arrival does not coincide with the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha.
The president and also the Sattradhikar of Salguri Satra, Yogendra Narayan Dev Mahanta appeared before the media to place his request before Gandhi after Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's address earlier in the day.
Before the media, he said, "There is no barring him from coming here after 3 pm tomorrow, however, we do not wish for him to be here on the day of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha."
It may be noted that earlier in the day, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had addressed a press conference where he detailed on how Assam will approach the big day.
During his address he had picked out Rahul Gandhi's Batadrava visit and opined that the Congress leader could have gone there today, but chose tomorrow's date instead.
The Assam CM asked Rahul Gandhi not to try and hog the limelight on the very special and historic day for "Indian civilization".