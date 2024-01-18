Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Rahul Gandhi Slams Assam Govt as Most Corrupt

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra marked its fifth day as it resumed its journey from Nagaland's Tuli to Jorhat in Assam. Rahul Gandhi, while addressing the public during this leg of the Yatra, didn't mince words, asserting that perhaps the most corrupt government in India operates in Assam.
The day began with a significant flag handover ceremony in Sivasagar, Assam, adding a ceremonial touch to the Yatra.
In his address, Rahul Gandhi said, "BJP-RSS are doing injustice in the country and every state. Be it economic injustice, social injustice or political injustice. There is an atmosphere of civil war in Manipur and till date PM Modi has not visited the state. The Prime Minister had made big promises in Nagaland. He signed the framework agreement nine years ago. People of Nagaland are today asking what happened to that agreement.”
"Similar things are happening in Assam also. Perhaps the most corrupt government of India runs in Assam. We got a very good response in Nagaland and I hope we get the same in Assam also. We are repeating the history of Assam again. Shankar Dev ji had shown you the path, had worked to connect everyone. Similarly, Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is going on," he added.
The Yatra's journey through Assam mirrored the historical trajectory of the region, as Rahul Gandhi drew parallels with the teachings of Shankar Dev ji, emphasizing the need for unity and connection among the people.
Gaurav Gogoi, a Congress MP, echoed the sentiment, stating that the Yatra and Rahul Gandhi's presence have been effective in alleviating the frustration among the people in Assam.
"This journey has become a journey of enthusiasm and courage for the people of Assam because the people here are troubled. People are waiting to see when Rahul Gandhi will come here. This is a historical journey. Our Party believes in the Constitution of India. Today BJP considers itself more knowledgeable than Shankaracharyas. There is a lot of ego in them," Gogoi said.
Meanwhile, the Congress party, through its official handle on X, reaffirmed its commitment to the cause, stating that the Yatra would persist until justice is served.
"Today is the fifth day of the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra'. The public is moving forward united with us in this 'Nyya Yatra' against the 'injustice' spread in the country. This journey will continue... until we get the right to justice," the Congress posted on X.
The Yatra, which commenced on January 14 from Manipur's Thoubal, is set to cover an impressive distance of over 6,700 kilometers, traversing through 110 districts over a span of 67 days.