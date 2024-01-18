Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Rahul Gandhi Slams Assam Govt as Most Corrupt

Meanwhile, the Congress party, through its official handle on X, reaffirmed its commitment to the cause, stating that the Yatra would persist until justice is served.

"Today is the fifth day of the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra'. The public is moving forward united with us in this 'Nyya Yatra' against the 'injustice' spread in the country. This journey will continue... until we get the right to justice," the Congress posted on X.