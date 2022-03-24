BBCI Doctor Honoured with National Award

Dr. Binoy Kumar Choudhury, Professor and Head of the Department of Radiology of Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI) in Guwahati in Assam was conferred the prestigious Fellowship of Indian College of Radiology and Imaging (FICR) in Bengaluru on Thursday.

The honour was bestowed by Indian College of Radiology and Imaging (ICRI), academic wing of Indian Radiological and Imaging Association (IRIA) on 1st day of Annual Conference of IRIA held in Bengaluru.

Notably, 6 radiologists have been selected for the prestigious Fellowship for 2021 across India and Dr. Choudhury is the only one from East India.

He has also been invited as a national speaker for this conference.

Dr. Choudhury has already presented several research papers in many international conferences abroad.

It may be mentioned that Dr Choudhury was Awarded Certificate of Commendation for his research scientific paper presentation at the International Cancer Imaging Society Annual Teaching Course held in France in 2018.

