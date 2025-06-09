'Be CM for a Day and Distribute Pattas': CM Sarma Taunts Akhil Gogoi in Assam Assembly

The Assam Legislative Assembly witnessed high drama during a special one-day session as Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma proposed that Sibsagar MLA Akhil Gogoi take over as the Chief Minister for a day to address the contentious issue of land patta distribution.

The heated exchange erupted when Akhil Gogoi raised strong objections over the government’s approach to granting land pattas to landless people in Assam. Criticizing the delay and alleged inaction, Gogoi demanded clarity and immediate steps to provide land rights to the underprivileged.

Responding firmly, CM Sarma clarified that the distribution of land pattas must adhere to guidelines issued by the Supreme Court. “It is not feasible to provide land pattas to everyone,” he said, defending the government's stance.

Amid the intense debate, CM Sarma sarcastically proposed that Akhil Gogoi be made the Chief Minister for a day to demonstrate how he would distribute land pattas and reclaim encroached land across the state. “Let him do it in one day and show results,” Sarma challenged.

Akhil Gogoi hit back, accusing the Chief Minister of making “frivolous” comments on a serious matter. In a final retort, Sarma said, “If I’m not needed to respond, you all may continue. I’ll go to my cabin and rest.”

The land patta debate led to a stormy beginning of the special Assembly session, highlighting the growing tension between the opposition and the ruling government in Assam over land rights for the landless.

