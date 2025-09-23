Zubeen Garg’s Father Kapil Thakur Falls Sick, Rushed to Guwahati Ahead of Farewell

In a tragic turn of events, just hours before the final rites of Assam’s cultural icon Zubeen Garg, his father, Kapil Thakur, collapsed due to ill health, intensifying the grief surrounding the singer’s farewell.

According to family sources, Kapil Thakur had been battling health issues for the past few days, but his condition deteriorated rapidly on Tuesday at Sonapur, where thousands had gathered to witness the final journey of the legendary musician. Witnesses described an emotionally wrenching scene: as the atmosphere grew heavy with sorrow and chants of Zubeen’s name, his frail father was unable to stand and soon had to be lifted for medical assistance.

In an extraordinary display of solidarity and humanity, All Assam Students’ Union(AASU) chief advisor Samujjal Bhattacharya and acclaimed singer Angaraag “Papon” Mahanta personally carried Kapil Thakur on a stretcher through the mourning crowd. Their act drew tears from onlookers, symbolising the collective grief of a state losing its beloved son while his father struggled in anguish.

Medical teams at the site attended to Thakur immediately before he was referred to Guwahati for advanced care. Sources confirmed that doctors are keeping a close watch on his condition, though his prolonged illness, combined with the psychological shock of his son’s untimely death, has left him extremely vulnerable.

The incident added another piercing layer of sadness to what was already one of the most heartbreaking days in recent Assamese memory. As lakhs of fans lined the roads and wept while singing Zubeen’s timeless songs, the sight of the ailing father being stretchered away deepened the sense of collective mourning.

Family friends later revealed that Thakur had been deeply shaken ever since news of Zubeen’s death broke in Singapore, and though he insisted on being present at the last rites, his physical weakness made it difficult for him to endure the long hours of emotional turmoil.

For the people of Assam, the moment marked not just the farewell of a musical legend but also the visible collapse of a grieving father, reminding everyone of the immense personal tragedy behind the public mourning.

As Zubeen Garg was laid to rest with state honours, prayers also poured in across Assam for the recovery of Kapil Thakur, the father who raised and stood by the artist who became the voice of a generation.