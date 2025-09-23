Assam Citizens’ Forum Seeks Impartial Probe into Zubeen Garg’s Death

The Assam Citizens’ Forum has expressed profound grief over the sudden and untimely demise of cultural icon Zubeen Garg, describing his loss as an irreparable tragedy for the state. On the day of his last rites, the forum paid heartfelt tributes to the singer’s memory and conveyed condolences to his bereaved family.

In a statement, the forum noted that the unprecedented outpouring of love for Zubeen from people across Assam will remain a rare phenomenon in the state’s history. His music, once dismissed as youthful romanticism, was in fact a reflection of rebellion against stagnation and despair, echoing the frustrations and emotions of an entire generation. The body remembered Zubeen as a symbol of harmony, free from communal divides, and a staunch opponent of political violence.

The forum observed that even in his death, Zubeen united the people of Assam across communities, spreading a message of peace. While welcoming the idea of constructing a memorial in his name, it stressed that such a monument must embody the spirit of Zubeen’s music and his message of unity.

However, the statement also alleged that Zubeen’s life was overshadowed by exploitative circles of vested interests, whose negligence contributed to the premature loss of the singer in a foreign land. To ensure justice, the forum demanded a neutral investigation into Zubeen’s death by a panel consisting of a former DGP, a sitting High Court judge, a criminology expert, and a High Court lawyer, independent of government influence.

The appeal was signed on behalf of the Assam Citizens’ Forum by Hiren Gohain, Harekrishna Deka, Ajit Kumar Bhuyan, Paresh Malakar, Abdul Mannan, and Shantanu Barthakur.

Also Read: High-Profile FIR Filed Over Zubeen Garg’s Death | Read Here