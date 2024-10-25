Behali Bypoll Heats Up; Congress, ASOM Rally Behind Star Candidates

As the political climate in Assam intensifies ahead of the upcoming bypolls, the Behali constituency remains at the center of attention, sparking numerous discussions and controversies.
For some, recent political moves are seen as betrayals, while others view them from a different perspective. Amid the upheaval, one thing remains constant: every party is determined to secure this crucial seat.
The deadline for filing nominations concluded on Friday, October 25, with all required paperwork reportedly completed. Each party is rallying support and preparing to field their most promising candidates, hoping to sway the electorate.
In a notable development for the Congress, MP and senior Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi was seen alongside Jayanta Borah, the former BJP leader and Congress’s current candidate for the Behali constituency. After submitting his nomination, Borah joined Gogoi in rallying among Congress supporters across the region, bolstering the party’s visibility and support.
Meanwhile, the Asom Sonmilito Morcha (ASOM) endorsed Laxmikanta Kurmi of CPI (ML) as their candidate for the Behali by-election. Kurmi’s nomination filing saw strong support from notable figures, including Assam Jatiya Parishad President Lurinjyoti Gogoi, Raijor Dal’s Working President Bhaskar D Saikia, General Secretary Alok Nath, Chinmoy Bora, Dharjya Konwar, and Information and Publicity Secretary Debanga Saurav Gogoi. Leaders and members from Raijor Dal also joined in solidarity, showing unified support.
In another significant move, Assam Congress President Bhupen Borah joined the nomination filing event for Brajenjit Singha, Congress’s candidate for the Bongaigaon Assembly by-election. The presence of the Congress president highlighted the party’s commitment and brought local supporters together in support of their candidate.
With the stage set and candidates officially declared, the competition in both Behali and Bongaigaon is expected to be intense as parties vie for victory in these pivotal by-elections.