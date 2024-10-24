"No Principles, Just Power Greed": Akhil Gogoi Slams Congress
Raijor Dal President and Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi launched a fierce critique of the Congress party on Thursday, following the announcement of Jayanta Borah as the Congress candidate for the Behali constituency in the upcoming by-polls. He branded the decision a "historic betrayal" of the Congress, describing it as a "stab in the back" to its political allies of the Asom Sonmilito Morcha (ASOM).
The controversy erupted after Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge approved Borah's nomination late Wednesday, effectively resolving the deadlock over the Behali seat. This decision has heightened political tensions in Assam, with many perceiving Congress's move as a significant undermining of the opposition alliance.
In response to inquiries from reporters about the potential fractures within the opposition due to the Behali controversy, Akhil Gogoi did not hold back. "This is a historic betrayal by the Congress," he asserted. "They’ve done it before, and they’re doing it again. After promising 15 political parties, including ours, that the candidate for Behali would be chosen from the alliance, they have now nominated someone who remains aligned with the BJP and was only brought into Congress at the last minute."
He continued, "They gave their word but failed to keep it. Promises made by Jitendra Singh were not honored. By fielding a candidate still associated with the BJP and granting him a ticket overnight, Congress has demonstrated a complete lack of principles—they are driven solely by a desire for power."
Gogoi voiced serious concerns about Congress's candidate selection process, warning that Borah, a former BJP leader, might revert to his old party if elected. "In just one night, Congress handed a ticket to someone lacking loyalty to the party. This proves that Congress has no principles or ideals—only a blind hunger for power."
He further lambasted Congress, stating, "This is not just a betrayal of the 15 political parties; it’s a betrayal of the people of Assam and the nation as a whole. At a time when the country is uniting to oust the communal BJP from power, Congress has chosen a candidate who once sought a BJP ticket. This demonstrates a complete lack of love for Assam and a total disregard for its people—only a greed for power."
As the Behali bypoll approaches, Gogoi's remarks have ignited widespread debate about Congress’s internal decisions and their impact on opposition unity in Assam. The political landscape in the state is heating up, with Gogoi emerging as a vocal critic of Congress's actions.
Gogoi warned of the potential repercussions should Congress regain power, alluding to a repeat of the corrupt practices witnessed in 2011, with backroom dealings potentially resurfacing.
He also pointed to infighting within Congress, noting tensions between Bhupen Bora and Gaurav Gogoi. "Gaurav seeks to oust Bhupen and consolidate power, while Bhupen's camp wants to remain aligned with the opposition alliance. This historic betrayal by Congress not only jeopardizes political alliances but also undermines the very ideals that our nation stands for."
As the situation evolves, Gogoi’s comments underscore the challenges ahead for the Congress party and the broader opposition alliance in Assam.