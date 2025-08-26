Behind Bars, Not in Power? Gogoi’s Stark Prediction for CM Sarma

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi launched a scathing attack on Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday, accusing him of displacing people across communities through large-scale evictions and misuse of power.

“The Assam Chief Minister has rendered people from every community in Assam homeless, be it Bengalis, tribals, religious minorities, SCs or OBCs. The Chief Minister has spared no one in his greed to accumulate property in the name of his family,” Gogoi alleged.

He further accused the government of bulldozing houses indiscriminately and creating unrest among diverse sections of society. “They have made people from all sections of society homeless by bulldozing their houses. This is why their government’s popularity is declining, and in the coming days, the people of Assam will want to see Himanta Biswa Sarma not as a Chief Minister but behind bars,” Gogoi said.

Addressing the politically sensitive issue of illegal immigration, Gogoi clarified the Congress party’s stand, asserting that no Bangladeshi should be allowed to stay illegally in Assam. He, however, blamed the ruling BJP at both the state and central levels for failing to curb infiltration despite being in power for a decade.

“The Congress party’s position is clear: no Bangladeshi should stay illegally in Assam. It is the duty of both the Assam government and the central government to ensure this. They have been in power for 10 years, and with border security under their watch, if infiltrators are still coming, then who is responsible?” Gogoi questioned.

He alleged that instead of acting against suspected infiltrators, the Sarma-led government was only indulging in political theatrics. “If there are any suspected individuals, why is the government not taking action and instead only playing politics? Our stance is clear, and the people are more aware than Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma. Just as his politics on infiltration failed in Jharkhand, it will also fail in Assam,” he said.

The Congress leader’s remarks come amid intensifying political sparring in Assam ahead of the upcoming electoral battles, with land rights, eviction drives, and infiltration once again becoming central issues in the state’s political discourse.

