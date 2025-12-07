“They Used Him for Their Selfish Interests”: Palmee Borthakur Shares Her Pain

The grief over legendary singer Zubeen Garg’s sudden passing continues to weigh heavily on family and fans alike. His sister, Palmee Borthakur, shared a deeply emotional post on Facebook, reflecting on the pain and betrayal surrounding his final days.

In her heartfelt message, Palmee wrote that Zubeen trusted everyone, friends and family alike, but was used for others’ selfish interests. She lamented that even on 19 September, the day he left the world, it felt as though unseen forces pushed him toward an untimely end. Comparing his fate to Abhimanyu, the tragic hero of the Mahabharata sacrificed in the wheel of betrayal, she said his death was a cruel injustice.

“Even now, that game of selfishness hasn’t stopped… we are left shattered. And you won’t forgive this,” she added, her words echoing the pain of a family still coming to terms with a loss that seems far too early.

Palmee’s emotional tribute has touched fans across the nation, a reminder of the personal heartbreak behind the public mourning for one of North East India’s most cherished voices.

