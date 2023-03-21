Assam: Unusual Deaths of Fish, Swans at Hajo Temple Raise Concern

The sudden and unusual deaths of fish and swans have raised concern among the temple authorities and locals at Kedar Mandir in Assam’s Hajo.

According to sources, for the last three days sudden and unusual death of fish and swans in the Shiva Kund pond are witnessed by the locals raising concerns.

It is suspected that the water pollution in the pond has resulted in the sudden and unusual deaths of fish and swans.

The locals alleged that the archaeological department has not taken any proper measures in this matter.

One of the locals said, “Due to water pollution in Shiva Kund pond, at least nine swans have died for the past 15-20 days which leaves us only with a few in the temple and now we are noticing the deaths of fish. Two departments are looking after this area, temple authorities and the archaeological department. Neither the temple authorities nor the archaeological department is taking any proper measures to look into this matter.”

“The archaeological department only works within 30-40 meters of the temple area. If someone from the outside wants to clean the pond, they don’t allow it,” he added.

Meanwhile, an official from the archaeological department said that as soon as they received information regarding the sudden deaths of the fish, they arrived at the spot.

They further said that they have informed the fishery department to test whether they died due to pollution or low oxygen level.