Bengal Tiger Carcass Found in Kaziranga’s Kohora Forest Area

The carcass of a Bengal tiger was recovered in Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve in Assam on Sunday.
The carcass was found in the Kohora Forest area in Kaziranga. The exact cause behind the death of the big cat is yet to be ascertained, sources said.
Last month, the carcass of an adult Bengal tiger was recovered at Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve in Assam. Sources said that the carcass of the tiger was found floating on the Mora Diphlu River at Kohora Range.
It was believed that the feline succumbed to injuries it suffered during a fight with another tiger. The carcass was found by forest officials who informed the local police and a veterinary team.
The carcass had injury marks in many places, indicating that the feline died following an altercation with another tiger, sources informed.