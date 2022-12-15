10 Best Picnic Spots near Guwahati in 2023

The official picnic season in Guwahati, as well as the entire North East, runs from December to February! The winter months are synonymous with the warm, fuzzy sun and spending happy times with friends and families. Also, the year's end, followed by the arrival of a brand new year, seems to add a more festive vibe to the air around us.



During this time period, it is not uncommon to see groups of people reserving vehicles and moving away from the bustling cityscape of Guwahati to enjoy a picnic.



Picnics are an awesome way to get away from one’s regular schedule for a day or two, enjoy nature, appreciate the beauty around us, and rejuvenate ourselves over the weekend.



Now, when the time is right, let us look at some of the best picnic spots in and around Guwahati, which you may or may not know. If you are already planning a picnic, this compilation will surely help you decide on one!