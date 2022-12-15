10 Best Picnic Spots near Guwahati in 2023

The official picnic season in Guwahati, as well as the entire North East, runs from December to February! The winter months are synonymous with the warm, fuzzy sun and spending happy times with friends and families. Also, the year's end, followed by the arrival of a brand new year, seems to add a more festive vibe to the air around us.
During this time period, it is not uncommon to see groups of people reserving vehicles and moving away from the bustling cityscape of Guwahati to enjoy a picnic.
Picnics are an awesome way to get away from one’s regular schedule for a day or two, enjoy nature, appreciate the beauty around us, and rejuvenate ourselves over the weekend.
Now, when the time is right, let us look at some of the best picnic spots in and around Guwahati, which you may or may not know. If you are already planning a picnic, this compilation will surely help you decide on one!
Ukiam, a part of Kamrup Rural, is situated on the boundary between Assam and Meghalaya. It is around 56 km away from Jalukbari. It's close to Chaygaon. It's always bustling with visitors when the weather is good because it's one of the most popular tourist spots.
Chanaka
The sandy riverbank of Chanaka is a well-known spot for having scenic viewpoints, nature camps, and picnic spots. There are numerous resorts and eco-retreats for your entertainment. Adventure sports lovers are going to love this place because you can try different activities such as trekking and hiking, ziplining, paragliding, and boating.
If you travel via Chandrapur Road, the Tapoban picnic spot is only 31.7 km from Guwahati. It is one of the most common and old picnic spots due to the availability of ample parking space and water.
Hohuwa is an impressive picnic spot with scenic waterfalls and a rocky landscape. It lies approximately 80 kilometers away from Zoo Tiniali. The locals are very kind, and you will not regret choosing this location for your weekend getaway.
Tegheria Falls is a photographer's and hiker's paradise due to its scenic setting among towering cliffs and verdant vegetation. The waterfall in Tegheria village, Assam, is a famous tourist destination due to its attractiveness and proximity to other picnic areas. Guwahati is 59 kilometers away. The waterfall itself isn't very tall or wide, but the natural pool formed by the water plunging down the rocks is breathtaking.
Chanaka is a popular picnic spot near Guwahati. People usually go there to enjoy a variety of activities such as hiking, fishing, walking tours, learning about culture, and so on.
Deepor Beel is one of the go-to locations for picnickers in Guwahati who do not wish to travel too far from the main town. It is a perfect place for you if you love bird-watching, boating, experiencing local culture, etc.
This beautiful Chandubi lake at the base of the Garo Hills, about 55 km from Guwahati, is an excellent place for a picnic. The natural blue lagoon adds to the area's already stunning scenery. Visitors can relax with loved ones while taking in the breathtaking vista from the lakeside. You can also decide to go to Chandubi during the Chandubi festival, which takes place annually during the first week of January.
Hatisila is named after the elephant-snout-shaped rock on an adjacent hill seen at the location. Since it is a common picnic spot for the people of Guwahati, it is better to avoid it during the peak season as it gets super-crowded. There is a Ganesh Mandir at the location as well. If you decide to go there, take enough food and water with you. The river water is not fit for cooking or washing utensils. Also, many people have had their vehicles stuck in the sand in the past. The locals charge at least INR 300 to get it out.
Bogamati is a wonderful place to spend a day away from the hustle and bustle of city life. However, you must also remember that it is located near dense forests. It is best not to stay there after dark. As it is close to Manas National Park, you can enjoy activities like watching birds, going on safaris, and so on. You can also enjoy the view of the beautiful Bhutan Hills from the location.
Jamduar Picnic Spot
Salarpara Picnic Spot
Mathanguri Picnic Spot
Kalamati Picnic Spot
Aie River Valley Picnic Spot, Roumari, Chirang
Shankarghola Forest Reserve
Nakhanda Picnic Spot
Thetha Picnic Spot
Agyathuri Picnic Spot
Kopili Picnic Spot, Rani Guwahati
Ukiam Picnic Ground
Amrengkona
Batakuchi Picnic Spot ( Houhowa)
Umtru
Theopani waterfall
Amsing Waterfall
Nepal Dhara Waterfalls
Encamp Adventures – Khanapara Hillside Camp