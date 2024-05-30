"Bethukandi Sluice Gate Will Be Completed by Next Year", Asserts Assam Minister

Assam Minister of Water Resources Pijush Hazarika, who took stock of the flood situation in the Barak Valley on Thursday, asserted that Bethukandi sluice gate will be completed by next year.
Speaking to media persons at the Bethukandi dyke, Hazarika conveyed the government's commitment, under the leadership of Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, to prevent further damage to dykes and embankments and to initiate repairs on breached dykes in the valley.
He mentioned that while no embankment breaches have been reported in Cachar, four breaches in Karimganj will be repaired within a fortnight using Geomegatube technology.
Pijush Hazarika noted, "Resolving the issues with the sluice gate at Betukandi will take at least another year. We are currently constructing a new sluice gate. The one under the Department of Irrigation has been completed, and once the new sluice gate is finished, it will significantly mitigate the problem."
The minister also emphasized the government's efforts to find a viable solution to the sinking zone problem on Silchar Kalain Road.
He was accompanied by MLAs Kaushik Rai, Dipayan Chakraborty, Kamalakshya Dey Purkayastha, and other leaders during the flood site visits.