Between Carols and Culture: Christmas Celebrated in Majuli Amid Opposition from RHF

Amid the bright lights and joyous carols of Christmas, Majuli found itself at the heart of a cultural tension that has the island town holding its breath.

On one hand, churches across Majuli overflowed with festive prayers and hymns, bringing cheer to locals celebrating Christmas. On the other, the Rashtriya Hindu Front (RHF), Assam unit, sounded a stark warning over what they describe as the growing influence of Christianity on the town’s age-old satra culture.

Balen Baishya, RHF president, spoke passionately to the media, claiming that while Majuli has 36 revered Vaishnavite satras, there are now over 100 churches, many allegedly built on government land. “Our satra culture is the soul of Majuli,” Baishya said, “and seeing it overshadowed so rapidly is heartbreaking. If the government does not act, we may have no choice but to defend it ourselves.”

Janardanan Dev Goswami, Satradhikar at the Sarva Dakshinpat Grihashrami Satra, voiced similar concerns, highlighting that the town’s spiritual heritage is at risk.

The contrast was stark in Jengraimukh: while churches resounded with festive songs, the Shiva temple at Chariali witnessed devotees chanting slogans for self-religion protection-- a silent reminder of the tension beneath the holiday cheer.

As Christmas lights glittered across Majuli, the island district stood at a crossroads-- between celebration and a fight to preserve its centuries-old cultural identity. For locals, it was a day that mixed joy with unease, a day when faith, tradition, and modern religious influence collided in vivid relief.

