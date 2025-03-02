Bhaben Choudhury Reinstated as AAP Assam Chief: A Strategic Move or Internal Rift?

Five months after his removal as Assam Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) state president, Bhaben Choudhury has been reinstated as the acting chief, raising questions about the party’s internal dynamics and future course. The executive committee, in a meeting on March 1, unanimously appointed Choudhury to the position, citing the inactivity of AAP’s permanent state president Manoj Dhanowar due to "personal reasons."

Choudhury, who had previously led the state unit before being replaced by Dhanowar in September last year, took charge with a scathing attack on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He condemned what he described as "increasing political violence, suppression of democratic protests, and orchestrated defamation campaigns against opposition leaders and their families." He accused the BJP of "systematically killing democracy" and warned that public discontent would reflect in the 2026 assembly elections.

His return, however, is shrouded in speculation. Dhanowar had earlier denied resigning, clarifying that he had merely sought a temporary break of four to five months from party activities. He accused vested interests of twisting his leave request to spread misinformation, urging party workers to remain steadfast in their commitment to AAP’s ideology. The timing of his absence and Choudhury’s reappointment could hint at deeper fissures within the party’s Assam unit.

Adding to the political turbulence, Choudhury launched a sharp critique of the BJP government’s handling of key issues, including inflation, deforestation, and Assam’s recurring flood crisis. He also accused the ruling party of deploying "fear tactics" ahead of the 2026 elections to silence dissent. His remarks on the Justice (retd) Biplab Kumar Sharma Commission report on the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) scam further added fuel to the fire. He dismissed the findings as "politically motivated," alleging that the report overlooked crucial testimonies while disproportionately targeting opposition figures.

The report, which was tabled in the Assam Assembly on February 17, scrutinized the role of former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi in appointing Rakesh Kumar Paul—one of the prime accused—as a member and later chairman of the APSC. Choudhury questioned why the government had failed to probe more serious allegations, such as illegal coal mining in Umrangso and the disproportionate assets of ruling party leaders.

With Choudhury now back at the helm, AAP Assam appears to be at a crossroads. Will his return signal a more aggressive opposition stance, or does it reflect internal instability within the party? As the political landscape in Assam heats up ahead of the 2026 elections, the developments within AAP will be closely watched.

