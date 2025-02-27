"I’m Still AAP Assam President": Manoj Dhanowar Clarifies Amid Speculation

Manoj Dhanowar has dismissed reports of his resignation as the Assam state president of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), calling them baseless.

Addressing the issue via Facebook Live today, he clarified that he has not submitted any resignation letter to the party’s higher authorities, contrary to media claims.

Interestingly, this clarification follows the official resignation of AAP Assam General Secretary Punam Gogoi, who stepped down from both her position and primary membership of the party. In her resignation letter to AAP North East Incharge Rajesh Sharma, Gogoi expressed gratitude for her tenure, stating, “It has been an honor to be a part of this journey, and I deeply value the experiences and learnings gained during my association with the party.”

Meanwhile, Dhanowar explained that he intends to take a temporary break of four to five months from party activities due to personal reasons. On January 2, he had submitted an application to the party’s national leadership seeking a leave of absence, which he emphasized was not a resignation letter. He accused vested interests of misrepresenting his request to spread misinformation.

Through his Facebook Live session, Dhanowar urged party workers and volunteers to stay committed to AAP’s ideology and continue working under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal to uphold the party’s developmental agenda. Despite misleading reports, he expressed confidence that party members would remain united and dedicated to AAP’s principles in the days ahead.

