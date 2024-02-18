Bhagwatijana Shri Shri Bor Alengi Satra Sattradhikar Pratap Chandra Mahanta Passes Away

Pratap Chandra Mahanta, the satradhikar of Bhagwatijana Shri Shri Bor Alengi Satra, is no more. At 5 pm on Saturday, the satradhikar passed away at the Gauhati Medical College Hospital. The death of the satradhikar, who has been closely associated with social life for decades, has sent shockwaves across Jorhat as well as in the Titabor region.
It is pertinent to mention here that Pratap Chandra Mahanta, who served as deputy secretary to the Government of Assam, retired in 2010. In light of the death of Mahanta, who lived permanently in Piyali Phukan Nagar in Chandmari, Guwahati, the entire area is now in a state of mourning.
After his death, he is survived by his wife and two sons and daughters-in-law, and grandchildren. He was 74 years old at the time of his death.