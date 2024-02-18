Bhagwatijana Shri Shri Bor Alengi Satra Sattradhikar Pratap Chandra Mahanta Passes Away

Pratap Chandra Mahanta, the satradhikar of Bhagwatijana Shri Shri Bor Alengi Satra, is no more. At 5 pm on Saturday, the satradhikar passed away at the Gauhati Medical College Hospital. The death of the satradhikar, who has been closely associated with social life for decades, has sent shockwaves across Jorhat as well as in the Titabor region.