Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Faces Legal Action in Assam, Chaos and Injuries Reported

During a press conference here in Guwahati, the chief minister said, “Congress is looking to conduct their Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra within the city of Guwahati. I tried to aid the Congress by persuading them not to hold the 'Bharat jodo Nyay Yatra' in the city; but, if they want to do it aggressively, they can, but I will register a case against them for violating the law and order situation. I have two people in mind as targets. One of them is a former Special Protection Group (SPG) inspector who, together with another infamous figure, is attempting to persuade the Congress leadership to hold the Yatra in the city. Once they cross Guwahati city and arrive to Siliguri, I will issue an order to apprehend them; they cannot match with us.”