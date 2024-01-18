Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Faces Legal Action in Assam, Chaos and Injuries Reported

A lawsuit has been filed against KB Byju, who is in charge of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Assam's Jorhat, and others for violating government instructions about the route and causing a chaotic situation in the said district, which may have resulted in the loss of life and property.
According to reports, the Yatra was allotted a specific route. But, after reaching to PWD point in Jorhat town, due to the instigation of KB Byju and others, the crowd took a U-turn and moved on to Garali, violating the permitted route.
They also allegedly assaulted police personnel on duty and damaged barricades. Several individuals, including ladies, were injured as a result of the chaos that broke out during the Yatra.
This created a stampede-like situation in Jorhat for which a case has been registered u/s 120(B)/115(II)/143 /147/ 188/ 283/ 323/353 r/w section 3 of PDPP Act against KB Byju and others in Jorhat Police Station.
Earlier today, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma warned the Congress that he will file a case against them for violating the state's law and order.
During a press conference here in Guwahati, the chief minister said, “Congress is looking to conduct their Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra within the city of Guwahati. I tried to aid the Congress by persuading them not to hold the 'Bharat jodo Nyay Yatra' in the city; but, if they want to do it aggressively, they can, but I will register a case against them for violating the law and order situation. I have two people in mind as targets. One of them is a former Special Protection Group (SPG) inspector who, together with another infamous figure, is attempting to persuade the Congress leadership to hold the Yatra in the city. Once they cross Guwahati city and arrive to Siliguri, I will issue an order to apprehend them; they cannot match with us.”