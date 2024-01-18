Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Resumes Amid Controversy: Assam CM Accuses 'Gandhi' Family of Corruption

As the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra marked its fifth day as it resumed its journey from Nagaland's Tuli to Jorhat in Assam, the state Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma termed the ‘Gandhi’ family the most corrupt and duplicate family in the country.
The chief minister during a media interaction here at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan Basistha Chariali Guwahati, said, "From the Bofors scam to assisting in the escape of American businessman Warren Anderson for his involvement in the Bhopal Gas Tragedy, the Gandhi family has been the most corrupt family in the country. They are not just corrupt, but also a 'duplicate' family. This family's actual surname is not 'Gandhi'; rather, they go by the surname. If there had been a duplicate license, I would have caught them, but I am not aware of the repercussions of a person having a duplicate surname.”
The chief minister also stated that just a few members of a specific community will participate in the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', but no single woman from that community will.
"Congress is representing one section of Muslims. This time even Muslim women didn't come to Congress' rallies. Our progress of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' - there has been so much progress in Assam that even Muslim men will stop coming to Congress rallies,” CM Sarma added.
He also noted that the Congress has chosen specific venues to hold public sessions where just one community has a majority.
The chief minister also warned the Congress that even if they didn't get permission, they may still carry out their Yatra in the middle of Guwahati City, but he would register a case against them.
“I tried to aid the Congress by persuading them not to hold the 'Bharat jodo Nyay Yatra' in the city; but, if they want to do it aggressively, they can, but I will register a case against them for violating the law and order situation. I have two people in mind as targets. One of them is a former Special Protection Group (SPG) inspector who, together with another infamous figure, is attempting to persuade the Congress leadership to hold the Yatra in the city. Once they cross Guwahati city and arrive to Siliguri, I will issue an order to apprehend them; they cannot match with us,” CM Sarma asserted.
Meanwhile, in Assam’s Jorhat, during the 'Bharat jodo Nyay Yatra', Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on the Chief Minister of Assam saying, "Today BJP and your chief minister (Himanta Biswa Sarma) are dividing Assam. Maybe, the most corrupt chief minister in the country is the chief minister of Assam."