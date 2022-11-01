‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ Flagged off in Assam’s Golakganj

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) flagged-off the Bharat Jodo Yatra in the state’s Dhubri district on Tuesday.

The campaign which will cover a distance of around 834 km was launched from Golakganj in Dhubri and will conclude in Sadiya in Tinsukia district.

The yatra will cover 13 districts of Assam including Dhubri, Bongaigaon, Barpeta, Nalbari, Kamrup (Rural), Kamrup (Metro), Morigaon, Nagaon, Golaghat, Jorhat, Sivasagar, Dibrugarh and Tinsukia.

Leaders of AICC, all MPs, MLAs and senior leaders of the APCC are taking part in the campaign.

Speaking about the yatra, APCC President Bhupen Borah said, “We will cover 13 districts, five parliamentary constituencies, and 60 assembly constituencies of the state during this Padyatra.”

The Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi was launched from Kanyakumari on September 7 and will cover as many as 12 states.

The campaign will end in Kashmir the following year by covering 25 km every day.

The 3,500 kilometres yatra will be a historic event for the Congress and the entire country. It is the longest march on foot by any Indian politician in the history of India, the Congress said earlier in a statement.