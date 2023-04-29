Bhaskar Choudhary Conferred With ‘Animal Welfare Field Veterinarian Award-2023’

On World Veterinary Day, since last year, Just Be Friendly (JBF) has been announcing an award, the Animal Welfare Field Veterinarian Award. In the year 2023, Bhaskar Choudhary has been recognized for his outstanding and consistent contribution in the field of Animal Welfare over a long period of time.
The award is a continuation of the 2022, award where Parag Jyoti Deka was recognized for his hard work. This award is honoring the individual veterinarian from North-East India, for their outstanding and consistent contribution in the field of Animal Welfare over a long period of time. The recognition will glorify their efforts, devotion, and compassion of the veterinarian towards the cause.
Sashanka Sekhar Dutta, Managing Trustee of JBF said, “We are delighted to announce that the Animal Welfare Field Veterinarian Award for the year 2023 goes to Bhaskar Choudhury for his incredible hard work and excellent efforts in the field of animal welfare. Bhaskar Choudhury has been a Wildlife Veterinarian for past 23 years, working mostly in NorthEast region of India, including the Corbett Tiger Reserve Uttarakhand. He was the founding veterinarian for Center for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation at Kaziranga, Center for Bear rehabilitation and Conservation at Pakke Tiger Reserve in Arunachal. He has also worked extensively in Rhino and Elephant rehabilitation at Manas for more than a decade. Part of core veterinary team in Indian Rhino Vision 2020 a program of Government of Assam and was involved in the Swamp Deer translocation by mass capture, Hoolock Gibbon capture and relocation at Delo in Arunachal, Asiatic Wild Buffalo in Chhattisgarh are salient contributions towards species conservation among many.”
Notably, Bhaskar Choudhury is a Member of the IUCN SSC Asian elephant and Asian Rhino specialist group. He has worked as a consultant for WWF Cambodia and Vietnam for training field veterinarians in elephant immobilization radio-collaring projects as an ESG member.
Bhaskar Choudhury has been awarded by Government of Assam for exemplary work in wild rescue, also by Association of Indian zoo and Wildlife Veterinarian. Currently, he heads the Wild Rescue Division in the Wildlife Trust of India.
His key contribution also includes supporting the planning and documentation of creating two National Parks in Bodoland, the First Addition to Manas and Raimona National Park.