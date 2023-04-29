Bhaskar Choudhary Conferred With ‘Animal Welfare Field Veterinarian Award-2023’

Sashanka Sekhar Dutta, Managing Trustee of JBF said, “We are delighted to announce that the Animal Welfare Field Veterinarian Award for the year 2023 goes to Bhaskar Choudhury for his incredible hard work and excellent efforts in the field of animal welfare. Bhaskar Choudhury has been a Wildlife Veterinarian for past 23 years, working mostly in NorthEast region of India, including the Corbett Tiger Reserve Uttarakhand. He was the founding veterinarian for Center for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation at Kaziranga, Center for Bear rehabilitation and Conservation at Pakke Tiger Reserve in Arunachal. He has also worked extensively in Rhino and Elephant rehabilitation at Manas for more than a decade. Part of core veterinary team in Indian Rhino Vision 2020 a program of Government of Assam and was involved in the Swamp Deer translocation by mass capture, Hoolock Gibbon capture and relocation at Delo in Arunachal, Asiatic Wild Buffalo in Chhattisgarh are salient contributions towards species conservation among many.”