Bhattadev University Takes Action Against 10 Students for Smoking Weed Inside Campus

The authorities of Bhattadev University in Bajali took disciplinary action against 10 students after they were caught red-handed while smoking weed inside boy’s common room, of late.
As per reports, the members of the student welfare committee of the university held them possessing marijuana inside the university premises and accordingly, a direction was issued from the authority.
Speaking to the media, Associate Professor, Parag Barman said, “The office bearers of the Bhattadev University along with senior students caught one of the students while smoking weed inside the premises. After questioning him, he confessed to have been part of a ring of 10 more students that have been involved in possessing marijuana inside the university, which is certainly worrisome.”
The professor also informed that of the 10 students, two of them were students of first semester.
"Our disciplinary committee, which includes the vice-chancellor of Bhattadev University, the professor's group, and the office bearer of the student's welfare association, has decided to take strict and disciplinary action against all ten students," Parag Barman added.
Meanwhile, the authorities of the Bhattadev University have decided to restrict entry of outsiders and unknown persons inside the premises.
The committee has also decided to install CCTV cameras in all the shaded areas inside the campus at the earliest.
Furthermore, it was determined to counsel the entire batch of students, particularly first-year students, on drugs and the penalties of possessing narcotics or ganja-like substances on the university campus.