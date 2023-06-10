Grade-III Staff Injured after Roof Collapses in Bajali's Bhattadev University

A Grade-III staff of Bhattadev University sustained severe injury after a portion of the roof of Science Building inside Bhattadev University in Bajali collapsed on him on Saturday.
The injured person has been identified as Naba Sarma.
He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for better medication.
According to media reports, almost two years back; the students of the said University had complained that there are multiple cracks on the roof and walls of the science building.
They also feared that the building may collapse at any moment, however, despite repeated complaints, it was alleged that the authority didn’t paid much interest into the concerns raised by the students.
It may be mentioned that Bajali College was established in the year 1955 and it was upgraded to Bhattadev University in the year 2019.
Around 26 colleges in Barpeta and Nalbari districts were brought under the Bhattadev University.
The state government had previously allotted fund of Rs 2.60 crore for construction of the university.